Lafayette police searching for missing 64-year-old man

Percy Driver Sr.'s family hasn't seen him since the first week of December.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette is searching for a missing 64-year-old man who has not been seen or heard from since mid-December.

Percy Driver Sr.'s family reported him missing on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. His family has not seen or heard from him since the first week of December, although he was reportedly seen near Lafayette Transitional Housing Complex on Thursday, Dec. 17.