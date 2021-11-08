x
Police searching for man missing from Lafayette

Andrew Lee Weaver, 34, was last seen Oct. 8 at his Lafayette home.
Credit: Lafayette Police Department
Andrew Weaver

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette are searching for a man who hasn't been seen since Oct. 8.

Andrew Lee Weaver, 34, was last seen at his home at 47 Cor Dale Court in Lafayette.

Weaver is a while male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Weaver's whereabouts should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

