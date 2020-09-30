Lafayette police investigate 'suspicious' death

An adult female's body was found Tuesday morning at a home in the 900 block of Southlea Drive.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police say the discovery of a woman's body inside a Lafayette home is being investigated as "suspicious".

Officers were called to the 900 block of Southlea Drive around 10 a.m. Tuesday. They found a deceased adult female at the home.

Police haven't released any information about the woman or how she might have died but said there are "suspicious circumstances surrounding the death" and that the case is under investigation.

An autopsy is pending.