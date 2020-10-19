Lafayette police admit background efforts failed after hiring recruit with ties to Neo-Nazi group

Officer Joseph Zacharek was fired over the weekend for his ties with the group.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is facing tough questions after a Twitter post revealed one of its newest recruits has past ties to a Neo-Nazi group.

Officer Joseph Zacharek was fired over the weekend just one day after someone tagged the department’s Twitter page showing Zacharek had been a part of an extremist blog in 2016.

Lafayette Police said the blog did not come up in their background checks because it had been taken down in 2018.

An internal investigation confirmed the post.

Today Deputy Chief Brad Bishop said he’s devastated and embarrassed by what happened and promised his department would do better.

“The Lafayette Police is doing everything we can to endeavor, so it never happens again so it never happens again," Dep. Chief Brad Bishop said. "This kind of person is not indicative of the kind of police officers we have at the Lafayette Police Department. Nor would we ever want it to be.”

Zacharek was a probationary officer sworn in June 12. He was enrolled at the Indiana State Police Training Academy and not yet on the street.