LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette Police Department shared Saturday that one of their recruit officers has been terminated after learning that he participated in a Neo-Nazi internet chat forum.

Lafayette PD said they were "tagged" in a tweet that contained information specifically identifying a recruit officer, Joseph Zacharek, as a person who participated in a Neo-Nazi internet chat forum known as Iron March in 2016.

The department said they immediately opened an investigation with their Internal Affairs Division to determine if the information was credible and they found that it was accurate.

"Officer Zacharek’s comments were not in harmony with the spirit of cooperation and inclusion in the community that the Lafayette Police Department values," the department wrote in a release.