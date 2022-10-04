Release your inner Hulk at new 'rage room' in Lafayette

Who needs yoga, when throwing plates and electronics is an option?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There's a new business in Lafayette where channeling your inner Hulk is not only OK, but it's encouraged.

OutRage Smash Therapy is Lafayette's first rage room and splatter box.

The business's owners described themselves as a group of innovators who "think that grown-ups should take some time to relieve some stress." And what better way to do that than by throwing dishware and chucking electronics?

OutRage has several packages to choose from.

Did you have a bad day at work? Let your anger out with the one-person "mood swings" package. For $35, OutRage will give you 15 glass or dishware items, one small electronic and a medium electronic to help you find your bliss.

Live smash room demo Posted by Outrage Smash Therapy on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Small groups of 2-3 people can have a temper tantrum together. The "temper tantrum" package serves up 20 small glass items, five medium dishware items, one large dishware item and a medium electronic. Go crazy.

And if you want to bring a group, up to five people can take part in the "fit of fury" package, which is like the temper tantrum but with 10 more glass and dishware items.

There's also a splatter box for five to 10 people. People participating will be handed a poncho, gloves and goggles for 20 minutes of splattering fun.

It’s finally happening, Lafayette! You’ve asked for it and now we are delivering. We give you, Outrage Smash Therapy! A one of a kind entertainment venue where you can SMASH, RAGE, BREAK and DESTROY! It’s fun and great for reliving stress! In just 8 days our doors will be unlocked!!! Will you join us? Book your rage or splatter experience now at www.OutrageSmash.com Rage - 15yrs & up Splatter - 5yrs & up #rageroom #allthingslafayette #outragesmashtherapy #homeofpurdue #datenight #couples #greaterlafayetteind #purduerageroom #lafayetterageroom #glclafayette #glclafayette #smashitup #HomeofPurdue #rageroomlafayette #paintsplatter #officeparty #teambuilding #splatterboxlafayette #holidayparty #Purdue #purdueuniversity #allthingspurdue #isthisenoughhashtags Posted by Outrage Smash Therapy on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

“My vision for this adventure was to help anyone feeling the need to release rage. We feel mental health is important so we wanted to open an inviting and safe place for anyone needing it,” said Evan Ledman, CEO.

“We are excited for all our fellow friends and neighbors to come and experience this exciting adventure,” said Kali Foley, CFO.

OutRage Smash Therapy, located at 135 South Earl Avenue, opens Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.