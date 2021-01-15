Lafayette police searching for missing mother, daughter

Andrea Sullivan and her 8-year-old daughter were last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette are searching for a missing mother and her daughter.

The Lafayette Police Department said Thursday night 33-year-old Andrea Sullivan and her 8-year-old daughter, Luna Puetz, haven't been seen since around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Family members reported them missing just before 7 p.m.

Sullivan is described as a 5-foot-8-inch, 140-pound female with brown hair and eyes. Her daughter is four-feet-tall and weighs 60 pounds, with curly brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.