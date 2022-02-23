Lafayette man sentenced to 10 years for meth possession

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man will spend 10 years behind bars after police found him in possession of a total of 5 pounds of methamphetamine and 5.5 kilograms of cocaine.
Juan Barradas-De La Paz, 26, of Lafayette, was arrested last January after undercover officers bought a pound of meth from him.
Documents say he was on his way to another drug deal in January when an officer stopped him in Lafayette. Barradas-De La Paz was arrested after police found 3 pounds of meth and a half kilogram of cocaine in his car.
Officers subsequently searched his house and found 5 more kilograms of cocaine, 2 pounds of meth and guns.
Barradas-De La Paz pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. A judge sentenced him Tuesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.