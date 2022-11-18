Lafayette police investigating woman's death after being found on fire

Police said 60-year-old Julie Myers died more two weeks after she was found on fire near North 18th and Ferry streets in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department Detective Division is investigating a woman's death on Oct. 30, 2022.

Police responded to a report of a woman on fire near North 18th and Ferry streets around 7:30 a.m.

Medics took the woman, later identified as 60-year-old Julie Myers, of Lafayette, to a hospital for treatment.

Police said Myers died Nov. 16 from injuries related to the fire.

Investigators determined Myers left the Drury Inn, located at 4110 South St. in Lafayette, around 2 a.m. on Oct 30.

The report of someone seeing her on fire came about five and a half hours later.

Anyone with information on Myers' whereabouts between 2 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.