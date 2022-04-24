2 killed, 4 injured in shooting after fight breaks out at Lafayette block party

Investigators say more than 100 people were at a block party in the 3000 block of Phipps Court when the shooting happened.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting after a fight broke out during a large block party in Lafayette early Sunday morning.

Lafayette Police said officers were called at around 4:20 a.m. to a report of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Phipps Court, near Old Romney Road and Twyckenham Boulevard.

Investigators said there was a large block party with over 100 people crowding the area when a fight broke out inside one of the apartments and shots were fired.

Police have not said who started shooting or how many shooters there were. However, police did say detectives are currently speaking with persons of interest.

Two men were killed in the shooting and four others were wounded.

Investigators found "numerous" shell casings in and outside the apartment and Lafayette Police said multiple apartments and cars were hit by gunfire.

The shooting remains "fluid," in that it's continuing to evolve with additional evidence being discovered and other victims being identified, the police department said.

The Lafayette Police Department Detective Division, Special Operations Division, and Patrol Division are actively investigating the shooting.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about this shooting to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200. To remain anonymous, use the WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

This shooting adds to a growing list of deadly shootings across central Indiana this weekend.

Two shootings in Bloomington sent four people to the hospital early Saturday morning. The shootings happened during Indiana University's biggest party weekend of the year— Little 500.

And by Sunday in Indianapolis, detectives were working on seven shootings that happened in just 12 hours.