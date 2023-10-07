Indianapolis organization helping to empower young women

The girls in this summer's group are learning about leadership, character development and etiquette.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a local organization teaching young girls across Marion County how to become empowered, smart and brilliant young women.

Ladies Under Construction is a local 501(c) 3 organization providing mentoring and outreach services to girls ages 8 to 18.

Right now, they have about 24 girls enrolled in the summer program, which goes on for several weeks.

"It's for me to learn how to be a better woman for myself and others around me," 10-year-old Jarmani Teague said.

"It has helped me become in a better environment and want to basically be a better person and steer away from the violence and do good for the community," 14-year-old Jazmyn Lottie said.

Leaders with the organization said this summer, the girls are learning about leadership, character development and etiquette.

"Really teaching the young ladies poise, grace, posture and all of those different things," founder Aleanya Moore said. "And at the end of our camp experience, we're going to all get in a limo bus and we're going to dress up, and we're going to go ahead and take the girls to Sullivan's Steakhouse to give them a dining experience."

The girls will head to a special dinner July 16 before graduating from the summer program.