Lack of downtown business starving longtime restaurants

Mom and pop shops like Shapiro's Delicatessen are hurting from the decrease in people downtown.

INDIANAPOLIS — Since the pandemic, people have noticed a shift in downtown — from a vibrant, walkable city to empty streets and boarded up windows.

That switch is hurting small businesses, especially mom and pop shops like Shapiro’s Delicatessen on Meridian Street.

The popular spot has been around for 115 years, being passed down from generation to generation. It is now in the hands of Brian Shapiro.

Earlier this summer, he told WTHR that he feared the future of his business based on the way things were going. He said, thankfully now business is a little better but still not great.

“We are doing about 65 to 70 percent of our normal business,” he said. “Downtown not being vibrant has hurt tremendously.”

The catering side of his business has vanished and currently his total business is 70 percent takeout and 30 percent dine-in, which is a flip from before.

Shapiro said it is hard when people aren’t visiting downtown, especially the downtown workforce.

“They are very worried about downtown," he said. "They are very worried about the homeless people. You saw last week right across the street people getting hurt.”

Shapiro said it is hard for his business to pivot compared to other larger corporations because the product is not simple. Shapiro isn’t using food delivery services either.

“People want pastrami or swiss or a different cheese. It’s not simple,” he said.

Shapiro said to turn things around, Indy needs visionary leaders who will clean up the streets, finish the trials and bring big department stores downtown, saying the mayor and city-county council needs to focus on keeping its people here.

“If you don’t have the mayor paying attention to the sidewalks and the grass in the sidewalks, you know, you are missing the big picture,” he said.