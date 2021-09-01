Labor Day weekend art fair to celebrate Black artists

The BUTTER Art Fair will take place at the Stutz Building Sept. 3-5.

INDIANAPOLIS — Black artists and cultural leaders were celebrated in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday.

It was all to kick-off the BUTTER Art Fair, which will take place over Labor Day weekend.

A mural was unveiled at the Stutz Building as part of the festivities.

The art fair will showcase more than 30 top Black artists from across the country. Wednesday's events featured congressmen and celebrities, including Vivica A. Fox.

BUTTER will take place Friday through Sunday at the Stutz Building at West 10th Street and North Senate Avenue downtown.