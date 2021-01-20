Kroger cutting Indiana militia group from Community Rewards program after Capitol riot

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger tells 13News it is removing the Indiana Oath Keepers, a militia group with ties to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, from its Community Rewards program. The program allows customers to support charities of their choosing.
According to the Washington Post, court documents filed Tuesday claim Indiana Oath Keepers group members planned to make "citizens' arrests" of elected officials.
Kroger released a statement to 13News about removing the organization from its charities:
"Community Rewards is a customer-directed giving program in which thousands of IRS-approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations participate. We were dismayed to learn that this group was part of the Community Rewards program. Given the concerning nature of the allegations against this organization, we immediately removed the group from receiving customer-directed funds. Kroger has not directed any corporate grants or charitable dollars to the organization. We are currently reviewing the list of organizations enrolled in the program to determine if there are additional groups we should remove."
The Indiana group claims to be non-partisan law enforcement and military personnel. The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the national group an extremist, anti-government militia. The organization had been given tax-exempt status after the IRS deemed it a "public safety" nonprofit.