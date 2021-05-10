Kosciusko County man dies after car crashes into tree and 2 homes

A 28-year-old from Warsaw, Indiana, died after the car he was riding in crashed into two homes early Sunday morning.

Zacheriah Cain, 26, of Warsaw, was driving in Pierceton, Indiana, with Dontaye Cain, 28, also of Warsaw, in the front passenger seat.

Their car was headed south on First Street, which is north of Tulip Street, at 12:40 a.m. when authorities believe the car crossed the centerline of the road and continued across the northbound lane, north of Tulip Street.

The car went off the east side of the road and hit a tree and two houses. Both houses had interior and exterior damage from the crash.