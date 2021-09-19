Kokomo teen killed in Sunday morning crash

Police said a 16-year-old Taylor High School student died in the accident.

GREENTOWN, Ind. — A crash in Howard County has killed a 16 year old Taylor High School student.

In a media advisory, the sheriff's department said the one-car crash happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on State Road 22 near County Road 1000 East, just east of Greentown.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a car with three occupants was going east on the highway and left the roadway, striking a utility pole.

A backseat passenger, 16-year-old Johnathan Russell McKoon, a junior at Taylor, was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police didn't have information about injuries to the other occupants of the car but said they were conscious at the scene.