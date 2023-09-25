Serial burglars hitting Kokomo businesses; police release surveillance images

In one of the burglaries, the suspects stole a series of items, including lottery tickets.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help identifying a group of burglars that have hit two businesses.

On Sept. 23, police were called to Southway Express for a burglary. When officers arrived at the business on West Southway Boulevard, police found electricity to the building had been cut and a drive-thru window was shattered.

The burglars stole a series of items, including lottery tickets.

Also on Sept. 23, police were called to the Quik Stop at 305 S. 00EW for a burglary. Surveillance video showed two people trying to open the drive-thru window.

Police believe the same people were responsible for both burglaries.