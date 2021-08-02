Kokomo police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
The Kokomo Police Department said Xavier Cannon left a relative's home in the 200 block of West Broadway Street on June 18 around 12:45 a.m. and did not return.
Anyone with information on Cannon's whereabouts is asked to call Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.
