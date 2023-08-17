Kokomo program aims to reunite missing kids with autism with family faster

The voluntary program will allow parents or guardians of children who are nonverbal to submit a form to the department with information about their child.

KOKOMO, Ind — Police in Kokomo are starting a new program to help reunited children with autism who get lost with their families.

The voluntary program with the Kokomo Police Department will allow parents or guardians of children who are nonverbal to submit a form to the department with information and a photo of their child. The form includes the child's emergency contact information, their school and any medical conditions or allergies they may have.

Officers who encounter a nonverbal child can then search the database of forms to hopefully reunited the child with family faster.

Only police will have access to the forms, the department said in a Facebook post.

Guardians of people who have Alzheimer's can also submit forms for the database and also include vehicle information.

Parents who wish to complete the form can contact the school resource officer at their child's school in Kokomo.

The department reiterated in the post that the program is voluntary and that forms will only be completed by a child's parent or legal guardian.