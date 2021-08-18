Kokomo police searching for man missing since Saturday

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a man who went missing last week.
Family members told police 46-year-old Todd McKay was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, possibly walking in the 1800 block of Versailles Drive on the southwest side of Kokomo.
McKay is described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 220-pound white male with blue eyes and dirty blonde salt-and-pepper hair. He has tattoos on his right forearm and left bicep and has a snake tattoo on one of his legs.
Anyone who has seen McKay or has information about his location is urged to call Kokomo Police Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7342.