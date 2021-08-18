Kokomo police searching for man missing since Saturday

Todd McKay, 46, was last seen Aug. 14 in a neighborhood on the southwest side of Kokomo.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a man who went missing last week.

Family members told police 46-year-old Todd McKay was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, possibly walking in the 1800 block of Versailles Drive on the southwest side of Kokomo.

McKay is described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 220-pound white male with blue eyes and dirty blonde salt-and-pepper hair. He has tattoos on his right forearm and left bicep and has a snake tattoo on one of his legs.

MISSING PERSON On Saturday, August 14, 2021, family members reported Todd McKay as a missing person. Todd was last... Posted by Kokomo Police Department on Monday, August 16, 2021