Police: Missing Kokomo woman last seen over a month ago

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police put out a call for help Tuesday, asking the public to be on the lookout for a 25-year-old Kokomo woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Police are looking for Kelsie Thompson. The 25-year-old hasn't been seen or heard from since around 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of Rainbow Circle on Thursday, March 16 at around 9:15 am. in reference to Thompson's disappearance.

When they got there, they were told that Thompson has been missing for more than a month.

Officers have followed up on investigative leads, however, on Tuesday, Kokomo police said Thompson still hasn't been located.

Now, they're asking for the public's help.

Thompson is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 115 pounds. She has short dark hair and tattoos on both her left and right arms.

She also has a tattoo of a red heart on her right thigh.

Kokomo police said she may be in need of medical assistance.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact law enforcement "immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at (765)456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765)456-7017.

To remain anonymous, call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.