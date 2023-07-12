Kokomo police ask for help finding missing 11-month-old boy

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe someone went in the back door of an apartment Wednesday around 10 a.m. and took Dominique Small.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-month-old baby.

(NOTE: 13News has reached out to the Kokomo Police Department for photos of the suspect vehicle and two people who might be in the vehicle).

Police responded to a report of a missing child on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:13 p.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, near North Washington Street.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe someone went in the back door of the apartment around 10 a.m. and took Dominique Small. He was last seen wearing white and green pajamas.

Police said to be on the lookout for what they described as a "vehicle of interest:" a 2013 black Ford Escape with a license plate number 958REI. According to police, April Spence and Robin Spence could be in the car.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Small or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.