Kokomo police make arrest in Sunday homicide

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police have made an arrest in a Sunday afternoon homicide.
According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Taylor Street just after 4 p.m. on a report of an unconscious person. They found a woman, identified as Elizabeth Rodriguez, 40, dead in an alley.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
KPD said an investigation led them to arrest the victim's boyfriend, James M. Charles, 28, Kokomo.
Police are asking residents who have home surveillance cameras in the area to check recordings and call them with any information that could assist in the investigation. Contact Sergeant Rich Benzinger, (765) 456-7324 or rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. You could qualify for a reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers, (800) 262-TIPS.