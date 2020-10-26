Kokomo police make arrest in Sunday homicide

Police are asking the public to share surveillance camera images that may have been captured.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police have made an arrest in a Sunday afternoon homicide.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Taylor Street just after 4 p.m. on a report of an unconscious person. They found a woman, identified as Elizabeth Rodriguez, 40, dead in an alley.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

KPD said an investigation led them to arrest the victim's boyfriend, James M. Charles, 28, Kokomo.