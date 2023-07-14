Kokomo police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Police say 23-year-old Reese Hendershot was killed in the crash.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed near State Road 26 and Council Ring Boulevard.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, around 11:30 p.m. on July 13, a person riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on SR 26 in Kokomo. Police believe that the motorcyclist was attempting to pass a vehicle when he struck a Jeep in the oncoming lane.

The Jeep was then rear-ended by a Dodge Caravan, sending the Jeep back into the motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, Reese Hendershot, 23, of Kokomo, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not believe that any of the drivers involved in the crash were impaired.