Kokomo Police asking for help locating missing 19-year-old

Darci R. Nudi, 19, was last seen Sept. 3 in the 400 block of W. Walnut Street in Kokomo.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Darci R. Nudi, 19, of Kokomo was last seen Sept. 3 in the 400 block of W. Walnut Street in Kokomo. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds with long black hair. She has a glass eye and was last observed wearing a purple sweatshirt, gray leggings, and black shoes.

According to police, Nudi was diagnosed with an intellectual disability and has been missing for "several hours".

Anyone with information of Nudi's whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Logan McCauley at 765-456-7600 ext. 8441 or call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.