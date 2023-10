Steven Jones, 30, was last seen in the 1700 block of West Walnut Street on Oct. 1.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Steven Jones, 30, was last seen in the 1700 block of West Walnut Street, near North Wildwood Drive, on Sunday, Oct. 1.

"At the time that Steven was reported missing he did not have a vehicle," the Kokomo Police Department said in a statement.