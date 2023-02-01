Kokomo PD seeks applicants for Citizens Police Academy

The five-session course is scheduled to begin Feb. 15.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is inviting the community to sign up to attend their upcoming Citizen's Police Academy.

The five-session course will begin Feb. 15.

Classes will be held in the City Building chambers, 100 South Union Street, on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. There is no charge for the classes.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have no felony record or criminal arrests within a three years of the start of the course.

Applications are available in the front lobby of the police department on Union Street or on the city's website.