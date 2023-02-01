Kokomo PD seeks applicants for Citizens Police Academy

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is inviting the community to sign up to attend their upcoming Citizen's Police Academy.
The five-session course will begin Feb. 15.
Classes will be held in the City Building chambers, 100 South Union Street, on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. There is no charge for the classes.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and have no felony record or criminal arrests within a three years of the start of the course.
Applications are available in the front lobby of the police department on Union Street or on the city's website.
Applications must be returned by Feb. 8. Applicants who are selected for the program will be notified.