Kokomo PD asking for help locating man missing since July

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help locating a man last seen July 17.

Family last saw William M. Hamilton at 2501 N. Apperson Way in Kokomo. He had told them he was going to Indianapolis for an Uber job. He has not been heard from since.

Police were able to confirm that Hamilton was not active with Uber at the time of his disappearance. Police also believe Hamilton was in the Fort Wayne area in late July.

He was last seen driving a black 2016 Dodge Durango with Indiana license plate 757LYR.

If anyone knows where Hamilton is, they are asked to reach out to Detective Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. People wishing to remain anonymous can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.