Kokomo PD asking for help finding missing man

Jeffrey Todd was wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt when he was last seen walking east from 924 Cornell Road on Oct. 29.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 54-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 29.

Police say Jeffrey Todd is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt when he was walking east from 924 Cornell Road.

Todd was reported missing on Nov. 1. He is believed to be a "danger to himself" and in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information on Todd's whereabouts is asked to call Captain Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 (brood@cityofkokomo.org), or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.