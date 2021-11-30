Kokomo PD asking for help finding missing man

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 54-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 29.
Police say Jeffrey Todd is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt when he was walking east from 924 Cornell Road.
Todd was reported missing on Nov. 1. He is believed to be a "danger to himself" and in need of medical treatment.
Anyone with information on Todd's whereabouts is asked to call Captain Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 (brood@cityofkokomo.org), or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.
You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.