Man airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Kokomo motorcycle crash

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday on Park Road just south of Markland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Kokomo man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash late Sunday.

Just after 11 p.m. on June 25, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the crash on Park Road just south of Markland Avenue.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 28-year-old Kokomo man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Park Road approaching Markland Avenue when, for an unknown reason, he lost control, hit a curb and was ejected.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.