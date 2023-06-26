Man airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Kokomo motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A Kokomo man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash late Sunday.
Just after 11 p.m. on June 25, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the crash on Park Road just south of Markland Avenue.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a 28-year-old Kokomo man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Park Road approaching Markland Avenue when, for an unknown reason, he lost control, hit a curb and was ejected.
The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.
Kokomo Police Department crash investigators are looking into the cause of the crash. Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.