Kokomo man killed in motorcycle crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man died early Monday morning after a crash on his motorcycle.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Louis Salgat, 55, of Kokomo, was riding his motorcycle east on 100 North just before 1 a.m. when he reached a curve in the roadway west of 300 E.

Salgat didn't negotiate the curve and his motorcycle left the roadway. Salgat was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:04 a.m.