Kokomo man critically injured in motorcycle crash

Michael Long was flown to Indianapolis after Wednesday afternoon's crash on Kokomo's near east side.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was in critical but stable condition Thursday morning after he was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday and flown to Indianapolis in an air ambulance.

Police said Michael Long sustained life-threatening when he crashed just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Foster and Purdum streets.

Crash investigators said Long was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Purdum when Kent Kennedy pulled into the bike's path on Foster Street, causing Long to lay the bike down before crashing into Kennedy's Dodge Journey.

Medics took Long to a Kokomo hospital, then to Indianapolis for treatment.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist's excessive speed may have contributed to the accident.

This crash is still under investigation.