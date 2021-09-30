Pilot walks away from small plane crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — The pilot of a small plane escaped a crash with only minor injuries in Kokomo Thursday.
According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office, the pilot of a single prop plane landed in a field near the Glenndale Airport on South County Road 400 West in Kokomo around 5 p.m. Thursday. The plane flipped onto its top upon landing.
The pilot got out of the plane on his own and was treated for his injuries at the scene.
Police said there was no damage to the field or fire when the plane crashed.
The Federal Aviation Administration will be on scene Friday to investigate.
