Woman gets probation for driving through protesters in Kokomo in 2020

KOKOMO, Ind. — A woman who was accused of driving through a group of protestors during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kokomo in May 2020 has been sentenced to 6 months supervised probation.

Christa Redman, 34, was originally arrested on charges of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident and disorderly conduct.

However, Redman made a plea deal and was sentenced for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and reckless driving, according to our newspaper partners at the Kokomo Tribune. All other charges were dropped.

Redman, a former Howard County Jail correctional officer, was charged following an incident in 2020, when she drove through a crowd of protesters to get home.

While the group was walking across the street, she crossed the center line, bypassed stopped traffic and then fled the scene.

Police found her at home. She told them that the protesters were "yelling and screaming at her and her children in the truck." She also said she was “scared for her and her young children’s well-being and quickly pulled away and left."

Two people were injured in the incident. One of the injured was a woman who hurt her arm and hand when she grabbed onto the passenger side window of the truck and fell to the ground.