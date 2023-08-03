Knozone Action Day issued for Thursday, Friday in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability said stagnant weather patterns are creating conditions for ground-level ozone development.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability issued a Knozone Action Day for sensitive groups for the rest of Thursday and on Friday, citing a stagnant weather pattern that's creating conditions for ground-level ozone development, in addition to a continued air mass from Canadian wildfires.

Sensitive groups should remain indoors Thursday and Friday as much as possible, according to the department.

These are the twenty-first and twenty-second Knozone Action Days declared for 2023.

Ground level ozone - also called tropospheric ozone — is not emitted directly into the air and does not have a direct emissions source. It's a type of pollution created through chemical reactions that happen when oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds interact with sunlight.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability estimates more than 15% of our local population is at greater risk for severe symptoms from poor air quality.

Residents are encouraged to reduce their contribution to ground-level ozone through these simple actions: