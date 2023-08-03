x
Local News

Knozone Action Day issued for Thursday, Friday in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability said stagnant weather patterns are creating conditions for ground-level ozone development.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability issued a Knozone Action Day for sensitive groups for the rest of Thursday and on Friday, citing a stagnant weather pattern that's creating conditions for ground-level ozone development, in addition to a continued air mass from Canadian wildfires. 

Sensitive groups should remain indoors Thursday and Friday as much as possible, according to the department. 

These are the twenty-first and twenty-second Knozone Action Days declared for 2023. 

Ground level ozone - also called tropospheric ozone — is not emitted directly into the air and does not have a direct emissions source. It's a type of pollution created through chemical reactions that happen when oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds interact with sunlight. 

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability estimates more than 15% of our local population is at greater risk for severe symptoms from poor air quality. 

Residents are encouraged to reduce their contribution to ground-level ozone through these simple actions:

  • Avoid vehicle idling, including when in drive-thru lanes or picking up carry-out

  • Drive less: use active forms of transportation like walking or biking

  • Utilize public transportation or carpool with services such as IndyGo or Commuter Connect

  • Wait to refuel and use gas-powered lawn equipment until temperatures are cooler

  • Combine errands to reduce number of trips

  • Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above

  • Delay use of garden, household, and workshop chemicals until air has returned to healthy levels

