Knozone Action Day issued for Thursday, Friday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability issued a Knozone Action Day for sensitive groups for the rest of Thursday and on Friday, citing a stagnant weather pattern that's creating conditions for ground-level ozone development, in addition to a continued air mass from Canadian wildfires.
Sensitive groups should remain indoors Thursday and Friday as much as possible, according to the department.
These are the twenty-first and twenty-second Knozone Action Days declared for 2023.
Ground level ozone - also called tropospheric ozone — is not emitted directly into the air and does not have a direct emissions source. It's a type of pollution created through chemical reactions that happen when oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds interact with sunlight.
The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability estimates more than 15% of our local population is at greater risk for severe symptoms from poor air quality.
Residents are encouraged to reduce their contribution to ground-level ozone through these simple actions:
Avoid vehicle idling, including when in drive-thru lanes or picking up carry-out
Drive less: use active forms of transportation like walking or biking
Utilize public transportation or carpool with services such as IndyGo or Commuter Connect
Wait to refuel and use gas-powered lawn equipment until temperatures are cooler
Combine errands to reduce number of trips
Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above
Delay use of garden, household, and workshop chemicals until air has returned to healthy levels