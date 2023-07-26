Knozone Action Day declared for July 27

Predicted Air Quality Index values between 101-150 in Indianapolis on Thursday necessitate another Knozone Action Day declaration.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability has issued a Knozone Action Day for Thursday, July 27, 2023. High temperatures combined with continued air mass from the Canadian wildfires are expected to create poor air quality that could impact sensitive groups.

Those with respiratory ailments, such as asthma, COPD, emphysema, heart disease, or COVID, are urged to avoid spending as much time outside as possible. Children, the elderly, people who are pregnant should also exercise caution if they need to go outdoors.

Thursday will be the 19th Knozone Action Day declared for Indianapolis in 2023. The predicted Air Quality Index (AQI) is between 101-150, which is classified as unhealthy for the aforementioned sensitive groups.