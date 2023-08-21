Here's how to spot the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States.

INDIANAPOLIS — The heat will be the biggest threat this week.

Doctors at Eskenazi Health want to make sure Hoosiers are staying safe.

First responders are prepared to answer calls from patients who may be experiencing heat-related illnesses.

"This week is a real threat. The level of heat and humidity that we're going to have can cause harm, so making sure folks are taking it seriously, being able to gauge how they're feeling. If they're feeling off or just extra tired, it's time to get out of the heat as best you can. Take a break, get in shade at a minimum," said Dan O'Donnell, IEMS chief.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can cause dizziness and a rapid or weak pulse. Signs of a heat stroke can cause confusion or a person to become unconscious.

IEMS crews have been trained to recognize and treat heat emergencies. Senior citizens and young children are the most vulnerable.

"If you have a small child in a stroller that you're taking around, you may feel, 'OK, hey, I'm pretty hot,' but that child could be much worse off. Same with folks who are really elderly. This is certainly a time I would strongly encourage them to stay inside and stay close to moving air or air conditioning," said O'Donnell.