Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash

Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree.
Credit: Hancock Co. Sheriff
A Knightstown man was killed in a single-car crash on U.S. 40 near Greenfield, Ind. early Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash  just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.

First responders attempted to pull Bundy out of the car, but the flames prevented them from making a successful rescue. Once firefighters extinguished the flames, Bundy was identified and his family notified.

Investigators have not determined what caused Bundy's car to leave the road and crash through a fence before hitting the tree. 

An autopsy is scheduled to provide more information about the crash.

Part of U.S. 40 was closed until 5 a.m. for the crash investigation.

Check back for updates.

