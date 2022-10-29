Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash

Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.

First responders attempted to pull Bundy out of the car, but the flames prevented them from making a successful rescue. Once firefighters extinguished the flames, Bundy was identified and his family notified.

Investigators have not determined what caused Bundy's car to leave the road and crash through a fence before hitting the tree.

An autopsy is scheduled to provide more information about the crash.

Part of U.S. 40 was closed until 5 a.m. for the crash investigation.