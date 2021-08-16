x
Kitten rescued from underground water pipe in Marion County

It took an hour of confined space rescue operations to just get the kitten close enough to the drain for firefighters to grab it and bring it up to the surface.
Credit: Center Township Fire Rescue

MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — One very lucky kitten was rescued after being trapped deep underground in a water pipe in Marion County. 

The Center Township Fire Department was performing routine checks of trucks and equipment on Saturday evening. 

It was during these checks that firefighters heard a kitten cry out and called for backup. The Marion County Water Department came to the fire department's aide. 

Credit: Center Township Fire Rescue

It took an hour of confined space rescue operations to just get the kitten close enough to the drain for firefighters to grab it and bring it up to the surface.

Credit: Center Township Fire Rescue

Pictures posted by the fire department, show a deep dark drain with a light pointing into a pipe at the bottom of the drain. 

There was also some cat food near the pipe to encourage the kitten to come out. 

Credit: Center Township Fire Rescue
Credit: Center Township Fire Rescue

Finally, the kitten got close to the food allowing first responders to reach in and pull the tiny cat out to safety. 

Credit: Center Township Fire Rescue

