Kitten rescued from underground water pipe in Marion County

It took an hour of confined space rescue operations to just get the kitten close enough to the drain for firefighters to grab it and bring it up to the surface.

MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — One very lucky kitten was rescued after being trapped deep underground in a water pipe in Marion County.

The Center Township Fire Department was performing routine checks of trucks and equipment on Saturday evening.

It was during these checks that firefighters heard a kitten cry out and called for backup. The Marion County Water Department came to the fire department's aide.

It took an hour of confined space rescue operations to just get the kitten close enough to the drain for firefighters to grab it and bring it up to the surface.

Pictures posted by the fire department, show a deep dark drain with a light pointing into a pipe at the bottom of the drain.

There was also some cat food near the pipe to encourage the kitten to come out.