Kirklin man dies in Clinton Co. crash

Larry Abbott was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he died after Friday's crash.

CLINTON COUNTY, Indiana — A Kirklin man died after a crash Friday night in rural Clinton County.

Larry Abbott, 45, was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after the crash on County Road 400 East, just north of County Road 250 South. He died at the hospital, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said around 6:15 p.m. Abbott's Sentra was headed north on 400 East before leaving the road, then crossing into the path of a southbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Castle, 48, of Frankfort.

Abbott was taken to Indianapolis by a Stat Flight helicopter, where he later died from his injuries.

Medics treated Castle at the scene.