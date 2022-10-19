Kings Island reveals changes for 2023 season with 2 new rides, restaurant upgrades: What you can expect

The newly themed area known as Adventure Port, which is set to debut in 2023, will also include enhancements to the park's existing Adventure Express roller coaster.

MASON, Ohio — Big changes are coming to the Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati for the 2023 season – including two new rides within a freshly themed area known as Adventure Port.

Park officials announced the new attractions Wednesday morning, noting the additions will be located in the space between the park’s Coney Mall and Action Zone.

So what can you expect? Here’s a full breakdown…

NEW RIDES

Sol Spin

This recently discovered mechanism appears to be an immense sun disk created by an ancient civilization. Riders will board open-air, suspended-passenger vehicles and experience the sensation of flying 60 feet through the air at 25 mph.

Cargo Loco

Their methods might be a little dizzying, but the Arrow Cargo Company will get your goods from Point A to Point B…eventually. Riders will board these shipping barrels where they will be able to manually control the speed of their spin with a wheel in the middle of the barrel.

ENHANCED THEMING

Adventure Express roller coaster (existing attraction)

Embark on a treasure hunting mine train expedition in search of a forbidden temple. This family coaster opened in 1991 and features a 63-foot first drop with speeds up to 35 mph. Enhancements for 2023 include a relocated queue line and additional theming. The ride was repainted in advance of the 2022 season.

FOOD UPGRADES

Enrique's

Hank's Mexican Grill will be renamed as Enrique’s, which is a quick-service restaurant.

“A trip to Adventure Port isn’t complete unless you experience the local cuisine," as described by Kings Island. "Stop by Enrique’s quick serve restaurant for a menu that features traditional burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, salads and sides.”

Mercado

The park's Bier Garten will be transformed into the Mercado.

“Cultures come together at the Mercado, a melting pot where guests simply celebrate being alive," park officials explain. "Whether you’re an explorer just passing through, or a tourist checking out the local scene, the local purveyor is your source for dining, drinking, cargo transport and more.”

ADVENTURE PORT BACKSTORY

The myths of an ancient civilization, and its mighty city carved out of stone, have lured travelers from around the globe to this bustling port community for more than a century. Resting in the foothills of overgrown mountains and dense tropical terrain, Adventure Port is a hub for explorers searching for an ancient civilization’s forbidden temple and mysterious wonders. If asked, the locals will tell tales of those who came before and vanished. Did they unwittingly disturb ancient spirits and fall victim to an age-old curse?

