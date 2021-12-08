Folded American flag, kind note left on Hamilton County sergeant's vehicle

The note read, "We appreciate you! Thank you!"

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A little bit of kindness goes a long way.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on Facebook Wednesday after someone left a kind note and folded American flag on a sergeant's patrol vehicle.

The note read, "We appreciate you! Thank you!"

The sheriff's office thanked the community for the random act of kindness and said, "words cannot express how much these gestures mean to us."

According to the National Air and Space Museum, a folded American flag represents the original 13 colonies of the United States, and each fold carries its own meaning.

As of Thursday morning, the Facebook post has more than 200 reactions.