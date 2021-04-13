Officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Daunte Wright, resigns

The 26-year veteran officer resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The officer involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright has called it quits.

In her resignation letter to her bosses, Kim Potter wrote "I have loved every minute of being a police officer" and went on to write it's "in the best interest of the community, the department and fellow officers that I resign."

Not only did Potter resign but according to Champlin Police Chief Ty Schmidt, she and her family relocated out of Minnesota. The Brooklyn Center community got to see the incident from police body cam video released right away.

Potter's boss explained why he released the video for the community to see.

Former Police Chief Tim Gannon said, "They needed to see it. I needed to be transparent. and I wanted to be forthright and do the respect to Daunte as well."

Still, Gannon explained the shooting death of Wright as an accident, saying Potter meant to pull her Taser. According to police, a different officer made initial contact with Wright before things got heated.

"He went back to the car and at that time he ran his name," said Gannon. "He found out that he had a warrant. That is why they were removing him from the car and that is why they were making a custodial arrest."

Champlin Police Chief Ty Schmidt, where the Potters used to live, gave his reaction to the video.

"It's terribly sad. My heart goes out to that family," said Schmidt.

KARE 11 confirmed the shooting happened as Potter did field training with a rookie officer. Her career is highlighted with some honors: Potter was among coworkers In August 2014 who were awarded the Medal of Merit for their bravery responding to a house fire.