Kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital get visit from 500 Festival princesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital got a visit from some of the 500 Festival princesses this week.

They stopped by to greet more than a dozen patients in their rooms, answering questions about the race and sharing checkered flags.

“It has been so fun meeting so many different kids with different diagnoses and just being able to bring a smile on their face has just meant a lot to me,” said princess Shylah Beauchamp of Avon.

The princesses also helped prepare a meal for families at Ascension St. Vincent House, where families with a patient at the hospital receive support, including housing and food.