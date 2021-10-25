Kids select toys at annual Children's Museum event ahead of holiday season

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis' annual "Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved" event took place Friday, Oct. 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — The kids have spoken!

A panel of toy and education experts at the museum selected 15 toys for kids to play with at the museum. Then, the kids voted for their favorites, which determined the top five.

Here are the top five winners (toy descriptions were provided by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis):

Marble Mania Zoomerang: Build and create a marble run. The corkscrew marble lifter cranks to elevate the marble to the top where the track and fun begin. This toy promotes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) learning and assists with eye-hand coordination, color coordination and building skills. Stomp Racers: Stomp on an air pad and watch the air-powered racecar take off. No batteries required, just kid power! This toy demonstrates STEM learning through basic physics, cause and effects, and air power (hydraulics). It also encourages physical activity. Dino Pop-it: Press the bubbles down and make a popping noise (think bubble wrap but with a dino twist). This sensory toy stimulates the hearing sense. It engages a child’s attention both physically and cognitively. Schyilling Fishing Game: Several can fish at once in this hand-eye coordination game. Set a timer and see who catches the most fish. This game promotes teamwork, too. T-REX Rumble Game: Strap on tiny T-Rex arms and get ready to giggle as players compete in challenges from four different dino games. This activity promotes social skills, teamwork and enhances strategic thinking skills.

The Children's Museum Store will be offering a 25% discount on all purchases in stores and online Nov. 26-29.

Click here for more information from The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, including health and safety protocols.