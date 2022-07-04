Rapper Kevin Gates brings 'Big Lyfe Tour' to Indianapolis in September

Tickets for the Sept. 16 show go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Rapper Kevin Gates announced his "Big Lyfe Tour" that's kicking off in August will include a show in Indianapolis in September.

Gates, who recently debuted his song "Big Lyfe" to a sold-out crowd at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, is celebrating his upcoming album "KHAZA" with the "Big Lyfe Tour."

The tour will get underway on Aug. 18, with a show in Dallas, Texas. He'll wrap up the tour Oct. 14, with a show in Pensacola, Florida.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

As part of the tour, Gates will perform in Indianapolis at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Sept. 16.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale to the general public Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at livenation.com or through Gates' website.

Gates has seen success on the stages and on the internet, with one of his songs boasting over 8.5 billion TikTok views and more than 104 million worldwide audio streams to date.

He has racked up more than 18 billion worldwide streams and a number of RIAA multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications.

Gates has also collaborated with big names like Gucci Mane, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Da Baby, and Lil Durk, and he performed with Cardi B in Indianapolis in 2019.

Gates' newest album, "KHAZA," will be released Friday, June 17.