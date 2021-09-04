Kane Brown to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in January 2022

Presale tickets are now available through the country star's website. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music star Kane Brown is coming to Indianapolis in 2022.

Brown's "Blessed & Free Tour" will stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗: @kanebrown is coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 6, 2022 with @ChaseRiceMusic + @RestlessRoad!



🎫 Tickets on sale next Friday, April 16 at 10AM. See you at #KaneBlessedFreeTour! Learn more: https://t.co/FYKt1JIjSi pic.twitter.com/ABclCFuFPk — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) April 8, 2021

Presale tickets are now available through the country star's website. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

Brown has had six songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, including "Good as You," "One Thing Right" and "Lose It."

Chase Rice and Restless Road are the opening acts for the tour.