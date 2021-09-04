Kane Brown to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in January 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music star Kane Brown is coming to Indianapolis in 2022.
Brown's "Blessed & Free Tour" will stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Presale tickets are now available through the country star's website. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. ET.
Brown has had six songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, including "Good as You," "One Thing Right" and "Lose It."
Chase Rice and Restless Road are the opening acts for the tour.
Brown will perform at all 29 NBA basketball arenas throughout 2021 and 2022, making him the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour.