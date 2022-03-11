Kan Kan Cinema sending proceeds from upcoming screenings to injured Ukrainians

The showings of "Maidan" at the Kan Kan will be 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — For Zina Kumok, the past two weeks have been an overwhelming surge of emotions.

“When the Russian invasion happened, I was just immediately horrified and scared and angry but most of all, I just felt really powerless," said Kumok. “This is my country. This is where I was born. This is where my entire family's from.”

Zumok was born in Ukraine in 1988. Her parents immigrated to the United States in 1992.

Kumok has watched news coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in disbelief from her home Indianapolis.

“I thought, well, what could I do to galvanize more people and spread more awareness and maybe raise more money?" she said.

The passion for her country and her love of movies gave Kumok an idea. She had a membership at a new arthouse theater in Windsor Park called the Kan-Kan Cinema and knew a close friend that worked there.

“I texted Daniel, hey, you know what if we showed this documentary about the 2014 Maidan revolution?" she said. "That would kind of give some context to what's happening right now.”

Daniel Jacobson, programming director at the Kan Kan, jumped to help.

“She's like, 'Hey, I got two ideas for maybe showing a documentary. We can maybe find an organization in Ukraine to donate the proceeds to.' I said, 'Awesome. Let me check to see if the rights are there,'" said Jacobson. "Within a couple of days, we had the rights secured and we shuffled our schedule around and found a spot for this to happen, because we thought it was important.”

That documentary, "Maidan," now eight years old, applies to today’s conflict.

“There's a really powerful tie into what's happening right now," said Kumok. "The people saying we don't want to be part of Russia, we want to be Ukraine and we want to be part of Europe. That's what we're fighting for.”

“100% of the proceeds of the two screenings of "Maidan" will be donated to Razom, which is a nonprofit that birthed out of the revolution back in 2014," said Jacobson. "They are currently providing critical medical supplies to injured Ukrainians.”

These two are hoping to educate Hoosiers and send real help overseas.

“I think it's just really validating to know that, okay, my country is not being forgotten and people want to help and they want to do something and at the end of the day, I feel like that makes a real difference," said Kumok.

The showings of "Maidan" at the Kan Kan will be 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15.