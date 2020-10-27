K9 Bravo returns to duty in Bartholomew County after surgeries

Bravo suffered two torn ACLs while on the job.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office said K9 Bravo returned to duty after undergoing two surgeries for torn ACLs. The injuries happened while Bravo was working.

“Bravo is one-third of our K9 Unit," said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers. “I cannot stress enough the importance of this K9 Unit and the affect Bravo has had on finding and keeping illegal drugs out of our community.”

Bravo also assists the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), Intelligence Led Policing (ILP) Unit and several out-of-county agencies.

The department put out a thank you to all those who donated to help with the expenses involved with Bravo's surgeries as they weren't covered under insurance.

“Our canines are an integral part of our agency’s team and they are treated with the same respect and honor as any other deputy sheriff," Myers said. “We want to thank everyone who sent donations to our K9 Unit Fund to support our K9’s while they serve Bartholomew County and to everyone who expressed concern for Bravo.”