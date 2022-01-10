Juvenile shot, shows up at fire station on Indy's southwest side

The juvenile showed up at the Decatur Township Fire Department, located at 5410 S. High School Road, at around 6 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a juvenile who had been shot showed up at a southwest Indianapolis fire station on Saturday.

Officers were called at around 6 p.m. to the Decatur Township Fire Department, located at 5410 S. High School Road, on a report of a person shot.

IMPD said officers arrived to find a juvenile who had been shot and drove to the fire station. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The age and identity of the juvenile who was injured have not been released by police.

Investigators believe the juvenile was shot at a location just north of the fire department, in the area near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and South High School Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.